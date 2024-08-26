$50k grants awaiting Long Island homeowners affected by record rainfall

President Joe Biden on Sunday approved a federal Emergency Declaration for Suffolk County as record rainfall and widespread flash flooding resulted in devastating damage throughout the county last week.

“Extreme weather hit Suffolk County families and communities hard this month and I commend the hardworking damage assessment teams on the ground who provided information to secure this important federal disaster assistance,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I thank President Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell for their continued support in helping Suffolk County residents get the assistance they need.”

The announcement comes two days after Hochul declared a State of Emergency, allowing New York to grant emergency assistance through the New York Homes and Community Renewal program to support homeowners in Nassau and Suffolk counties impacted by flash flooding on Aug.18-19.

Under the HCR program, homeowners may be eligible for grants of up to $50,000 to fund or reimburse certain qualifying health and safety related repairs to address damage caused by the storm that are not covered by insurance or other disaster relief programs. Applicants must be homeowners who occupy the home as a primary residence and total household income may not exceed 150% of the area median income.

The program will be administered by local partners who will work directly with affected homeowners and assist them with insurance claims, the repair and reconstruction process and reimbursement requests. Homeowners that wish to be notified when applications open are encouraged to complete this form.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that impacted residents and municipalities are able to rebuild after this devastating flooding event," Hochul said. “Protecting New Yorkers is my top priority, and I am committed to supporting Long Island throughout the recovery process.”

Extremely heavy rainfall and widespread flash flooding ravaged Suffolk County starting Aug. 18 and continued through the next morning, leaving a trail of destruction that led to multiple swiftwater rescues, severely damaged roads, major road closures, dam failure and flooded residences and buildings that required evacuations.

The flooding was so significant that the National Weather Service declared the first-ever flash flood emergency for Suffolk County. Multiple swiftwater rescues occurred, especially in the Town of Brookhaven, during the early morning hours of Augu. 19, and the Mill Pond Dam failed completely, causing six families to be displaced.

Over 2,000 residents and business owners experienced flood damage in some capacity, and Stony Brook University had to relocate and/or shelter hundreds of students and completely cancel move-in day due to the amount of infrastructure damage across campus.

Multiple sinkholes were reported as a result of flooding, including in the hamlets of Commack and East Setauket, and several state and local parks experienced significant flooding as well.

Carolyn Manno reporting on a couple's Stony Brook home suffering major damage in storm.

What other type of help will be provided?

The Department of Financial Services will deploy staff to communities to provide insurance assistance to residents and businesses affected by severe weather and will also staff a resource center to assist residents and business owners with insurance-related questions. DFS staff will be deployed to the following affected communities:

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Stony Brook University's Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT), Room 343, 1500 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook, NY 11794. 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Stony Brook University's Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT), Room 343, 1500 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook, NY 11794. 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28: Stony Brook University's Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT), Room 343, 1500 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook, NY 11794. 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

After contacting insurance companies, residents can also get assistance with insurance information regarding policy coverage for losses and suggestions on how to document their losses and safeguard their property by calling the department's Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759.

From Aug. 12-30, the hotline will include extended evening hours and will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to help New Yorkers.

Flood insurance issued by FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is not regulated by the DFS. For flood insurance information, contact NFIP at (800) 621-3362 or www.floodsmart.gov.