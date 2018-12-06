Therese Okoumou wore a green dress painted with the words "I really care, why won't u?" — a reference to the jacket the first lady wore on her way to visit a facility for migrant children in June. (Published Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018)

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti will represent the woman who was arrested for climbing the base of the Statue of Liberty this past summer, he says.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Avenatti said he had joined Therese “Patricia” Okoumou’s legal team “at her request.”

“Patricia and I are both passionate advocates of mothers, fathers and children separated at our southern border as a result of the draconian policies of Donald Trump and his cronies,” Avenatti said. “I look forward to assisting in her defense and cause.”

Avenatti will join lawyers Ron Kuby and Rhiya Trivedi, who are already representing Okoumou, he added.

After her arrest, Okoumou said she climbed the Statue of Liberty to protest the government separating children from parents while trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

She has pleaded not guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Avenatti’s statement comes two days after he said he would not be running for president in 2020, at his family’s request.

In November, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, a charge he has denied and called “demonstrably false.”