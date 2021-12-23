$5,000 Offered in Case of Body Found in NJ Cemetery That Shouldn't Have Been There

A 51-year-old New Jersey man was found dead in a local cemetery earlier this month -- and it was not supposed to be his final resting place, officials say.

Prosecutors are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the murder of Newark's Alexander Jones, whose body was found in the city's Hebrew Cemetery on South 19th Street Dec. 8.

An autopsy found he died of blunt and sharp force trauma.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes Newark police detectives, is leading the homicide investigation and hoping for the public's help in bringing Jones' killer to justice.

Anyone with information can call the Essex County prosecutor's tip line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.