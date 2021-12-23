New Jersey

$5,000 Offered in Case of Body Found in NJ Cemetery That Shouldn't Have Been There

police siren off during a religious demonstration in the street
Getty Images

A 51-year-old New Jersey man was found dead in a local cemetery earlier this month -- and it was not supposed to be his final resting place, officials say.

Prosecutors are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the murder of Newark's Alexander Jones, whose body was found in the city's Hebrew Cemetery on South 19th Street Dec. 8.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

An autopsy found he died of blunt and sharp force trauma.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes Newark police detectives, is leading the homicide investigation and hoping for the public's help in bringing Jones' killer to justice.

Local

Cuomo Under Fire 11 mins ago

Acting Nassau County DA: Cuomo Belmont Allegations ‘Credible, Deeply Troubling But Not Criminal'

holidays 31 mins ago

Op-Ed: NYC's Top Doctor on How to Protect Yourself, Loved Ones Amid Omicron Surge

Anyone with information can call the Essex County prosecutor's tip line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCRIME STOPPERSmurderEssex County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us