$50 Tix Offered to Five Broadway Shows Amid Growing Coronavirus Concerns

What to Know The producers of five popular Broadway productions are slashing prices in order to entice theater-goers amid growing coronavirus concerns in the tri-state area

All remaining tickets to the performances, from Thursday through March 29, of "To Kill a Mockingbird," "West Side Story," "The Lehman Trilogy," "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," and "The Book of Mormon" will be offered for $50

These specially priced $50 tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday at 12 p.m.

The producers of five popular Broadway productions are slashing prices in order to entice theater-goers amid growing coronavirus concerns in the tri-state area.

The producers of "To Kill a Mockingbird," "West Side Story," "The Lehman Trilogy," "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," and "The Book of Mormon," in an unprecedented move, have announced that all remaining tickets to the performances of these shows from Thursday through March 29 will be offered for $50.

“As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage. This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to," producer Scott Rudin said in a statement.

"I can’t pretend that great theater is the panacea we’ve been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news,” Rudin's statement went on to say.

The specially priced $50 tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday at 12 p.m.

Tickets for "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "West Side Story" are available through Telecharge.com. "The Lehman Trilogy" and "The Book of Mormon" are available through Ticketmaster.com.