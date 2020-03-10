New York City

$50 Tix Offered to Five Broadway Shows Amid Growing Coronavirus Concerns

The producers of five popular Broadway productions are slashing prices in order to entice theater-goers amid growing coronavirus concerns in the tri-state area.

View of a theater stage with the curtains closed
Pexels/CC

What to Know

  • The producers of five popular Broadway productions are slashing prices in order to entice theater-goers amid growing coronavirus concerns in the tri-state area
  • All remaining tickets to the performances, from Thursday through March 29, of "To Kill a Mockingbird," "West Side Story," "The Lehman Trilogy," "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," and "The Book of Mormon" will be offered for $50
  • These specially priced $50 tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday at 12 p.m.

The producers of five popular Broadway productions are slashing prices in order to entice theater-goers amid growing coronavirus concerns in the tri-state area.

The producers of "To Kill a Mockingbird," "West Side Story," "The Lehman Trilogy," "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?," and "The Book of Mormon," in an unprecedented move, have announced that all remaining tickets to the performances of these shows from Thursday through March 29 will be offered for $50.

“As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage. This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to," producer Scott Rudin said in a statement.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 11 hours ago

NJ Announces 1st COVID-19 Death; NY Deploys National Guard to New Rochelle

Coronavirus Mar 9

Coronavirus Closures: Here Are the School Closures in NY, NJ

"I can’t pretend that great theater is the panacea we’ve been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news,” Rudin's statement went on to say.

The specially priced $50 tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday at 12 p.m.

Tickets for "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "West Side Story" are available through Telecharge.com. "The Lehman Trilogy" and "The Book of Mormon" are available through Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityNew YorkBroadwayticketsshows
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us