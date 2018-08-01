More Than 50 Cats, Kittens Rescued from Filthy Home in New Jersey: SPCA - NBC New York
More Than 50 Cats, Kittens Rescued from Filthy Home in New Jersey: SPCA

The person living in the house in Howell has been arrested on animal cruelty charges

Published 3 hours ago

    Monmouth County SPCA
    One of the sickly kittens rescued from the house

    Authorities in New Jersey have seized more than 50 cats and kittens, many of them sickly, from a derelict home after police responded to a call for a gas leak.

    Howell Township police were checking out the house Tuesday when they discovered the dozens of animals living in deplorable conditions, officials said. They called Monmouth County SPCA animal control to transport the felines to the shelter in Eatontown. 

    SPCA says the animals are being treated for mass amounts of fleas, upper respiratory infections, skin infections and internal parasites. Pregnant cats, nursing mothers, kittens and adults cats were among the recovered animals.

    Two dead cats were also found inside.

    Photos taken inside the home show piles of filth and waste covering the floors. 

    The person living in the house has been arrested and will face animal cruelty charges. 


