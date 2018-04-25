A favorite NYC outdoor art installation is making its return this summer: 50 hand-painted pianos will be appearing throughout the five boroughs.

Sing for Hope, a non-profit dedicated to "renewing hope through the power of arts outreach," will debut all 50 pianos on June 4 at 28 Liberty Plaza.

After the pianos make their debut, they will be scattered across the five boroughs for a three-week stay in high-traffic locations, so that all of New York City can enjoy them.

In addition to the initial feel-good cause, Sing for Hope also teamed up with MINI USA to make the MINIPiano, a mobile piano that will travel across the city for surprise pop-up performances featuring special guests.

This year's pianos have been created by various local artists and crews, including the Broadway casts of Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen, The Play that Goes Wrong, and Wicked.

After three weeks on the streets, the pianos will be hand-delivered to under-resourced public schools throughout NYC.

Sing for Hope has placed 130 pianos in NYC public schools to date, many of which had never had a piano in the building before.

While this is the eighth time the initiative has taken place in NYC, it doesn't make the experience of seeking them out any less exciting (or Instagram worthy).