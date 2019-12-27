5-Year-Old NY Girl Walks Away With Scratches After Being Hit by School Bus

What to Know A heart-stopping videos shows a little girl being hit by a school bus before it ran over her in Rockland County on Christmas Day

Luckily, the 5-year-old girl escaped with only minor injuries and the bus driver says he had no idea something was wrong

Residents in a Rockland County town witnessed what they're calling a Hanukkah miracle on Wednesday when a 5-year-old girl walked away with scrapes after she was trapped underneath a school bus.

A heart-stopping video, first obtained by Yeshiva World News, of the incident shows the little girl running in front of a school bus at the same time the driver takes off near Horton Drive and Bates Drive in Monsey.

The yellow school bus driver then drove over the child, never realizing anything was wrong, according to a person who knows the driver.

"'I’m glad that the girl is OK,' that was the first thing [the driver] said," Shlowmo Z. tells NBC New York. "He's a very responsible driver, a careful driver and a mature driver."

The footage also shows a person running to help to the girl away from the street shortly after the bus pulled away. Neighbors say the girl only suffered minor physical injuries from the terrifying incident.

Ramapo police say they're investigating the incident and that they've talked to the driver who returned to the scene after his manager told him what happened.

"Hanukkah in general is a holiday which brings out light from darkness," Monsey resident Yehuda Zorgar said. "So god forbid something bad would have happened, it would have been darkness."