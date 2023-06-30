gun violence

5-year-old girl shot in the back while sitting in car seat: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

Police
A 5-year-old girl was rushed to a New York City hospital Friday night after she was shot in the back, police said.

The wounded child was reportedly in critical condition when first responders removed the girl from the shooting scene around 7 p.m. near White Plains Road and East 213rd Street in the Bronx.

Police officials said the girl was inside a car seat when she was struck in the back by gunfire. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or who was the intended target.

Investigators are conducting a sweep of the neighborhood, looking to speak with any potential witnesses and track down video of the incident.

This story is developing.

