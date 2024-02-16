New York

5-year-old girl mourned at afternoon service hours after deadly bus crash in NY suburb

By Sarah Wallace

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mourners gathered in a New York community on Friday afternoon to grieve the loss of a 5-year-old girl, struck and killed by a school bus only hours early.

The young victim had just been dropped off by a school bus near her Spring Valley home when she was hit, local authorities said. It happened around 10:30 a.m.

The heartbreaking scene played out on South Madison Avenue as first responders carefully removed the girl's body and investigators began their work to determine what happened.

A bus driver not connected to the incident stopped by the scene in the afternoon on his way to work, clearly shaken by what had happened.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"It could be my kids," Jeanmiou Hosty said.

Family and friends gathered at Satmar Shul around 2 p.m., including Elishiva Nasri, who lives below the young girl's family.

"I woke up in the morning and I looked out the window and saw what was going on, and then I heard the crying and screaming," Nasri said. "It was very painful."

News

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Judge fines Trump more than $350 million, bars him from running businesses in New York for three years

Storm Team 4 10 hours ago

Projected snow totals for NYC, NJ shift up slightly ahead of weekend storm

The morning fatal school bus crash comes just weeks after a Jan. 22 bus crash that killed another young student. Both incidents are under investigation.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New YorkRockland County
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us