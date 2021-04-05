Brooklyn

5-Year-Old Girl Grazed in Head by Bullet While Playing on Brooklyn Sidewalk: Police

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A young girl was grazed in the head by a bullet fired as she was playing on a sidewalk in Brooklyn, police said

The 5-year-old was near the corner of New Lots Avenue and Montauk Avenue in East New York around 6 p.m., police said, when gunfire range out.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The bullet grazed her, and she was rushed to Brookdale Hospital. She is expected to survive, according to police.

News

Queens 2 hours ago

Family ‘Traumatized' After NYPD Storms Queens Home in No-Knock Raid Seen on Camera

COVID-19 15 hours ago

NJ Sets Date for Universal Vaccine Eligibility; NY Lifts Curfew for Gyms, Movies

It did not appear that she was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyngun violenceeast new yorkNYC Violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us