5-Year-Old Girl Grazed in Head by Bullet While Playing on Brooklyn Sidewalk: Police

A young girl was grazed in the head by a bullet fired as she was playing on a sidewalk in Brooklyn, police said

The 5-year-old was near the corner of New Lots Avenue and Montauk Avenue in East New York around 6 p.m., police said, when gunfire range out.

The bullet grazed her, and she was rushed to Brookdale Hospital. She is expected to survive, according to police.

It did not appear that she was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.