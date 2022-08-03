5-Year-Old Girl, Woman and 3 Dogs Killed in Manhattan High-Rise Fire: Officials

A 5-year-old girl and her dad's 36-year-old girlfriend, along with three dogs, died when a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan early Wednesday, authorities say.

Authorities responding to a blaze at the NYCHA-owned Jackie Robinson Houses on 129th Street around 2:40 a.m. found three people -- the 5-year-old, her 46-year-old dad and the girlfriend -- hurt in the sixth-floor apartment where the blaze erupted, officials say.

The girl and her father were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where the child was pronounced dead. Her father is in critical condition. His girlfriend was pronounced dead at another hospital, officials said.

No details on the victims were immediately available. Fire officials say the blaze was contained to their apartment.

The investigation remains ongoing. No possible cause of the fire was immediately released by officials Wednesday.