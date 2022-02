A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after getting struck by a car on a Brooklyn street, police said.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on East 12th Street, between Avenue N and Avenue O in Midwood, according to police and fire officials. The child struck by a vehicle was critically injured and quickly rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said. There was no word of any charges yet.

An investigation is ongoing.