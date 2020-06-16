BERGEN COUNTY

Child Wandering Outside New Jersey Apartment Leads Cops to Murdered Mother

It was the second homicide in New Jersey's Bergen County within 24 hours

police tape
Shutterstock

File Photo of Police Tape.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found stabbed in the neck after cops discovered her 5-year-old child wandering alone outside a New Jersey apartment complex early Tuesday.

Dumont Police responded to a call about the unattended child at the complex on Knickerbocker Road just before 12:30 a.m. They were told the child's mother lived in the building, but the child's aunt told officials her sister wasn't answering home. Officers entered her apartment and found her dead.

Cops found the woman's 36-year-old boyfriend walking in Closter with the victim's two other children, ages 18 months and 6 months. The boyfriend was taken into custody but has not yet been charged.

Local

4th of July 27 mins ago

July 4th Hot Dog Contest to Go on, Minus the Hungry Crowds

reopening 4 hours ago

Cuomo Eases Crowd Limits for Phase III as Virus Recedes in NY, Rages Anew Across U.S.

No other details, including the identity of the victim, were immediately released. Additional information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

It was the second homicide in Bergen County in less than 24 hours. On Monday, cops found the weighted down body of a 51-year-old Cresskill woman in a county park boat basin. The woman's 14-year-old daughter and an older companion were later arrested in the case.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BERGEN COUNTYNew Jerseyhomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us