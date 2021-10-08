Manhattan

Boy Jumping on Bed Falls Out 4th-Floor NYC Apartment Window, Dies Days Before Birthday: Family

Daniel Galeas' grandmother said the little boy was jumping on a bed in the apartment building on 133rd Street and fell out the window; he died three days before his next birthday

By Erica Byfield

child out window
News 4/Family Photo

A little boy who had been jumping on a bed fell out a window of a fourth-floor Harlem apartment building Friday and died, according to his grandmother and police. It was three days before his birthday, the grandmother said.

The child, identified as Daniel Galeas, was found unconscious in the back area of the 40-unit building on 133rd Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. He had injuries indicating he had fallen from an elevated position, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Galeas' grandmother said the boy was 4 years old and would have celebrated his next birthday on Monday, Oct. 11. Police, though, listed his age as 3.

The child's listed home address is a few blocks away, at an apartment building on 137th Street, according to police. Galeas' grandmother told News 4 his aunt was watching him and other children Friday morning at the time he fell. It wasn't clear if the aunt or any other adults were with him at the time he fell out of the window, which had an air conditioning unit in place visible in photos obtained by News 4.

Local

Montauk Highway 2 hours ago

Driver in NY Crash That Killed 5 Hit 106 MPH Seconds Before Impact, Probe Finds

Schools 3 hours ago

NYC to Eliminate Gifted & Talented Classes in Favor of ‘Accelerated Learning' Model

Galeas' mother was working her security job in the Bronx when he fell, the grandmother said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time after emergency crews responded to the call. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanHarlem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us