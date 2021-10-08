Boy Jumping on Bed Falls Out 4th-Floor NYC Apartment Window, Dies Days Before Birthday: Family

A little boy who had been jumping on a bed fell out a window of a fourth-floor Harlem apartment building Friday and died, according to his grandmother and police. It was three days before his birthday, the grandmother said.

The child, identified as Daniel Galeas, was found unconscious in the back area of the 40-unit building on 133rd Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. He had injuries indicating he had fallen from an elevated position, according to police.

Galeas' grandmother said the boy was 4 years old and would have celebrated his next birthday on Monday, Oct. 11. Police, though, listed his age as 3.

The child's listed home address is a few blocks away, at an apartment building on 137th Street, according to police. Galeas' grandmother told News 4 his aunt was watching him and other children Friday morning at the time he fell. It wasn't clear if the aunt or any other adults were with him at the time he fell out of the window, which had an air conditioning unit in place visible in photos obtained by News 4.

Galeas' mother was working her security job in the Bronx when he fell, the grandmother said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time after emergency crews responded to the call. Police say their investigation is ongoing.