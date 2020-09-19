5-Year-Old Boy Missing After Fall Into Waters Off Randall's Island: Officials

Emergency crews responded to Randall's Island on Saturday afternoon for reports that a young boy fell into the waters near Field 7.

The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched teams to join the ongoing search along the island's shoreline. Officials have been searching in the Harlem River since 3 p.m.

Witnesses say a number of people nearby jumped into the river to try and help search for the boy.

Scene on Randall’s Island where a little boy fell into the water near Field 7 and hasn’t been seen since. Witnesses say several people nearby jumped into the river to help search. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/NSqafewtq9 — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) September 19, 2020

Law enforcement sources told News 4 the 5-year-old boy fell into the river after climbing a tree.

Breaking News: multiple #NYC-area @USCG boat crews, along with partner agencies @NYPDnews @FDNY, are currently searching for a 5-year-old who went missing near the shoreline of Randall's Island, #NewYork. More info will be shared as it becomes available. #CoastGuard #SAR — USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) September 19, 2020

This story is developing.