5-Year-Old Boy Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver in Queens: Police

A 5-year-old boy was killed while crossing a Queens street Thursday evening by a driver who immediately took off from the scene, police said.

The young boy was crossing 100th Street in East Elmhurst with his parents before 5:30 p.m., according to police, when a vehicle turned onto the road from McIntosh Street. The vehicle, a white Dodge pickup truck, hit the child and immediately drove away, police said.

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle, and no arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.