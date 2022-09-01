East Elmhurst

5-Year-Old Boy Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver in Queens: Police

NBC New York

A 5-year-old boy was killed while crossing a Queens street Thursday evening by a driver who immediately took off from the scene, police said.

The young boy was crossing 100th Street in East Elmhurst with his parents before 5:30 p.m., according to police, when a vehicle turned onto the road from McIntosh Street. The vehicle, a white Dodge pickup truck, hit the child and immediately drove away, police said.

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle, and no arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

East ElmhurstQueenshit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us