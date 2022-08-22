5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning.

The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.

Her death followed a wave of shootings in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn just a few hours prior.

Between 6:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to three separate, and as of now unrelated, shootings on Washington Avenue (25-year-old man heard shots, was hit in leg), Albany Avenue (18-year-old man heard shots, was hit in leg) and Nostrand Avenue (27-year-old man shot in the back).

Two suspects are in custody in the Nostrand Avenue shooting, but the suspects in the other three incidents remain at large.

But it was not just Brooklyn - there were also multiple violent attacks in Manhattan overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m. at 136th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem, an armed robbery left a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. A suspect is in custody.

A short while later, there were two unrelated stabbing incidents. About 2 a.m., a man was stabbed in Washington Square Park; two suspects fled.

Just 20 minutes later, in the 47th Street-Rockefeller Center subway station, two men got into a fight on a southbound B train and one stabbed the other in the abdomen before fleeing.

The surge of violence across the city actually runs counter to recent trends, as things had improved recently following a brutal start to July.

In the four weeks ended Aug. 14, shooting incidents were down 16% year over year, and murders down 36% year over year, according to NYPD data.