5 Sets of Twins Welcomed at Same NYC Hospital

Nurses in the newborn intensive care unit at a New York City hospital are seeing double again, and again, and again, and again.

That's because they are taking care of five sets of twins at once! At Staten Island University Hospital, there are four sets of twin girls, and one set of twin boys. The hospital said all the babies were born between 26 weeks and 31 weeks, and all are said to be doing well.

The five sets of twins is the most the hospital has ever been taking care of at one time. Coincidentally, the twins all arrived just in time for neonatal nurses week.