What to Know Conde Nast Traveler lists 5 destinations for a long weekend, perfect for New Yorkers.

Their proximity to NYC make the most out of a three day weekend.

From Hamptons resorts to Rhode Island hotels, these destinations are prime for relaxation.

Longing for a short retreat before the end of summer? According to Conde Nast Traveler, these five nearby locations are guaranteed to give New Yorkers some much needed downtime.

Room at the Beach, Bridgehampton, NY

The nicest motel you will ever visit, Room at the Beach is just a few minutes from Hamptons beaches and only a two hour drive from Manhattan. A stay in one of the motel’s ten rooms means access to a pool, sauna, a rain shower, yoga classes and views of lush garden with redwood trees. If you somehow get tired of all the green, the hamlet of Bridgehampton is just a few blocks away.

Block Island Beach House, Rhode Island

The Block Island Beach House is owned by Lark Hotels, a company that describes their properties as having a “’sense of place’ with imagination and a touch of mischief”. To capture the “sense of place” of Block Island, a quiet town known for its beaches and bluffs, the rooms in the Beach House are themed, featuring surf board décor and white paneled walls. The island is about 14 miles from Montauk, so a ferry from the Hamptons is one of the best ways to get there. Nature is by far Block Island’s main feature. 40% of the island is set aside for conservation. To capture this beauty, you can rent a polaroid camera from the hotel, and create some vintage inspired memories.

Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, NY

Near Southampton, this Hamptons wellness retreat’s mission is to encourage its visitors to “return to the simplicity of self”. The Japanese-inspired retreat does this by providing its guests with innovative ‘nourishment’, infrared saunas, hydrotherapy, three acres of walking paths, reflective pools and fountains and wellness programs. The quiet atmosphere and clean décor of Shou Sugi Ban House make it a stark contrast from the hustle and bustle of other Hamptons destinations. Think simple and serene over posh and boisterous.

Graduate Providence, RI

For a more cultural experience, head to Providence, Rhode Island’s capital and home to Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design. At their Providence branch, Graduate, a hotel company that focuses on college towns, compliments all this academia with preppy furnishings and colorful wallpapers. The hotel’s downtown location makes it easy to soak in the historic city, as many of Providence’s main cultural attractions are an easy walk away. A tip: if you do plan to go on extensive walks, you might want to bring hiking poles. Providence is quite hilly.

Gurney’s Star Island, Montauk

The second opening from Gurney’s Resorts, this Montauk getaway is located on Lake Montauk. It features two pools and a beach, a cocktail bar and world class food. All rooms come with a private outdoor area overlooking the lake, so no matter which room you book, you are guaranteed a serene view. If guests are able to peel themselves away from the lakeside, a shuttle is available to Gurney’s private beach and spa. In addition, the main town of Montauk is only 3 miles away, providing another almost good enough reason to leave the grounds of the resort.