Chinatown

5 People Possibly Sickened by Carbon Monoxide at Chinatown Building: FDNY

Carbon monoxide gas from a closed down restaurant in Chinatown may be responsible for sending five people to the hospital on Sunday night.

First responders say they were called to a building along Mulberry Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear where the patients were located in the building but emergency personnel transported them to Weill Cornell Medical Center where their conditions are unknown.

On the bottom floor of the building, where carbon monoxide was suspected, is a closed down Vietnamese restaurant, according to locals.

Firefighters had to break into the restaurant to air it out.

The NYC Department of Buildings and Con Edison crews were on the scene late Sunday and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

