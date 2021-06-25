gun violence

5 People Injured After Shooter Opens Fire at Bronx Party: Police

Five people, including three teenagers, were shot early Friday at a party in the Bronx, according to police.

The NYPD says some partygoers were denied entry at a gathering near Blackrock Avenue and Zerega Avenue in Unionport. One of them returned around 1 a.m. with a gun and started shooting from a black sedan, injuring a 16, 17, 19, 20 and 21-year-old males.

All of the victims were transported to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. Police also have not identified the suspect and released no other information.

