5 People Attacked in an Hour During Violent Morning Subway Commute

The commute turned violent Friday morning when two to three men attacked five people in the New York City subway in the space of just over an hour.

Two senior NYPD officials tell News 4 the first victim told detectives he was sitting aboard a southbound 4 train around 4:26 a.m., when he was approached by two unknown men, one of whom displayed a knife and slashed the victim in the face.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim exited the train at Union Square. The perpetrators allegedly remained on board the train as it exited the station and approached their next two victims -- one of whom was punched in the face, the other slashed with his nose cut.

Both victims exited the train at the Astor Place station. The suspects then allegedly approached the fourth victim at the City Hall station, demanded money and threw his cellphone on tracks. He was slashed in the left cheek.

A fifth victim approached police around 5 a.m. in the Bronx, reported being approached by three men and said he was stabbed in the right eye, and slashed in back and the left side of neck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating whether the attacks were all related. The MTA was quick to blast City Hall and blame Mayor Bill de Blasio for what they claimed was insufficient law enforcement on the subways.

“These were five very serious armed robbery and slashing incidents at stations on the same line. All seemingly could have been prevented by a uniformed presence on each of these platforms. The responsibility for these vicious attacks does not fall on an already strapped police department – it falls on City Hall and the individuals who are taking advantage of the mayor’s negligence on the issue. If he needed a wake-up call, this is it. Enough is enough. The mayor is risking New York’s recovery every time he lets these incidents go by without meaningful action," NYC Transit interim president Sarah Feinberg said in a statement.

These incidents are the latest in a growing number of violent attacks on subway riders and workers, following another four assaults just Wednesday morning. Another attack weeks ago left a train conductor hospitalized in critical condition, with calls for the city to "do something" growing louder in recent weeks.

Police department statistics show while overall subway crime is down this year, felony assault is up 20 percent this year compared to last. Taking into account lower ridership because of the pandemic, the MTA and the union say the number of assaults has increased.

The MTA is asking for the police department to deploy 4,300 cops in the subway system. That’s the level of cops that were in the system when the NYPD took over the transit police in the 1990s.

In February, the NYPD increased the number of cops to 600 -- and Mayor Bill de Blasio mistakenly said last week that some have been removed, law enforcement sources told News 4.