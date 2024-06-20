5 masked men slash 2 people outside high school graduation ceremony at Hofstra University

Five masked men attacked and knifed a student and a guest outside a charter school graduation on the campus of Hofstra University Wednesday afternoon, school officials said.

The attack happened after the conclusion of the graduation program for Academy Charter High Schools as the graduates and their families and guests were leaving the venue, according to a statement from the school.

Officials said a guest attending the graduation was slashed in the leg by the group and a student who had invited the guest tried to intervene, but was slashed in the ear. Both the student and the guest were taken to a local hospital.

"We are told that it is believed the incident was related to a domestic dispute," the school said in a statement but did not elaborate.

Graduation attendees had to pass through magnetometers to enter the venue. Police said they were called to the campus around 4:20 p.m. for a report of an assault.

Nassau County police and Hofstra University security are also involved in the investigation.