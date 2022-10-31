New York

5 Injured When Sheriff's Deputy Rear-Ends Amish Buggy in NY

Five people were injured when a sheriff's deputy rear-ended an Amish buggy in western New York, authorities said.

The crash happened at 9 p.m. Sunday on an unlit road where the speed limit was 55 mph, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The deputy was driving a marked patrol car when he struck the rear of a buggy traveling in the same direction, the sheriff's office said.

The five people in the buggy were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Details on their conditions were not available Monday. The deputy was not injured.

The horse had to be put down due to its injuries, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation.

