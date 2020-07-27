New Jersey

5 Firefighters Injured Putting Out 4-Alarm Passaic House Fire

Firefighters rescued five people trapped inside two of three homes on fire in Passaic

Five people had to be rescued and at least five firefighters were injured working to put out a 4-alarm fire that likely destroyed two homes in Passaic, New Jersey.

The more than 100 firefighters who responded to the homes now have the fire under control. It originally started sometime after 2 p.m.

Mayor Hector C. Lora said five people were trapped as the fire spread through several homes along Passaic Street, and another 15 were evacuated by firefighters.

Crews from Bergen County were dispatched to assist the firefighters from Passaic. The already extreme weather combined with intensity of the fire left a few with heat exhaustion. At least five firefighters were treated, some of which were transported to a local hospital.

A fire chief at the scene said he believes at least two of the three homes damaged are unlivable. The Red Cross confirmed it was assisting at least five families currently displaced.

