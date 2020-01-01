Upper East Side

5 Firefighters Injured in Upper East Side High-Rise Blaze

More than 100 firefighters responded to the Upper East Side residence, the fire department said

What to Know

  • A fire was reported at an apartment in a high-rise on East 79th Street after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday
  • Five FDNY firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, one of whom received serious but non life-threatening injuries
  • A civilian also received minor injuries in the fire. The cause is under investigation

Five New York City firefighters were injured early Wednesday fighting a blaze on the 14th floor of a Manhattan high-rise apartment.

Four of the firefighters received minor injuries, the New York City Fire Department said, while one received serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A civilian also received minor injuries in the fire, which was reported after 12:30 a.m. on East 79th Street.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the Upper East Side residence, the fire department said. The fire was under control by 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Upper East SideFDNYapartment fire
