5 Firefighters Injured in Upper East Side High-Rise Blaze

What to Know
- A fire was reported at an apartment in a high-rise on East 79th Street after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday
- Five FDNY firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, one of whom received serious but non life-threatening injuries
- A civilian also received minor injuries in the fire. The cause is under investigation
Five New York City firefighters were injured early Wednesday fighting a blaze on the 14th floor of a Manhattan high-rise apartment.
Four of the firefighters received minor injuries, the New York City Fire Department said, while one received serious but non life-threatening injuries.
A civilian also received minor injuries in the fire, which was reported after 12:30 a.m. on East 79th Street.
News
Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world
More than 100 firefighters responded to the Upper East Side residence, the fire department said. The fire was under control by 2:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright AP - Associated Press