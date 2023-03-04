5 Dead After Fire Tears Through Hudson Valley Home Overnight

Five people perished, two of which were minors, in a devastating Saturday morning house fire in a village community north of New York City, emergency officials say.

Local police and fire department members rushed to the South Lake Street home in the Village of Spring Valley around 4 a.m. for reports of a fully-involved fire.

The growing fire had already engulfed much of the structure and prevented arriving fire units from accessing the residence where several people were reportedly trapped inside, Rockland County Executive Ed Day explained at a late morning briefing.

Search and rescue efforts got underway by 4:45 a.m. once firefighters managed to knock down the fire and gain entrance to the "two family house," officials explained.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Crews found three people on the second floor and two others on the first floor, possibly fallen from a partial collapse during the fire. Their identities and ages were not immediately released.

In addition to the deceased, county officials said another five people suffered injuries as well as one of the many responding firefighters. At least one of the victims suffered injuries from jumping out of a second story window.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.