5 Dead, 1 Critical After Late-Night Crash on Long Island Highway: Police

Five people are dead and a sixth has been hospitalized in critical condition following a fatal head-on collision on Long Island late Saturday night.

Police in Quogue Village say two cars traveling in opposite directions on Montauk Highway near Quogue Street crashed around 11:20 p.m. According to their investigation, police say a Nissan Maxima heading westbound veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a Toyota Prius.

Four of the five people traveling in the Prius were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. They were identified by police officials as Farhan Zahid, 32 of Bay Shore; Michael Farrell, 20 of Manhasset; James Farrell, 25 of Manhasset; and Ryan Kiess, 25 of Manhasset. Michael and James are brothers, according to the department.

The fifth passenger, 22-year-old Brianna Maglio of Garden City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A sixth person, the driver of the Nissan Maxima, was taken to Southamptom Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officials identified the driver as 22-year-old Justin Mendez of Brookhaven.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests excessive speed may be a contributing factor in the collision.

Officers from the Quogue Village Police Department are being assisted by the New York State Police, Southampton Town Police and Westhampton Beach Police.