5 charged in Bridgeport absentee ballot investigation

Five people were arrested Friday in connection to an investigation into the handling of absentee ballots during the 2023 mayoral election cycle in Bridgeport.

Inspectors from the Office of the Chief State's Attorney arrested Wanda Geter-Pataky, 68, Alredo Castillo, 53, Maria Pereira, 57, Jazmarie Melendez, 26, and Margaret Joyce, 45. All of the suspect are from Bridgeport, except from Joyce, who is from Stratford.

Geter-Pataky is a former city employee and the vice chair of the Bridgeport Democrats. Castillo and Pereira are stilling Bridgeport council members.

The allegations claim absentee ballots were misused during the Democratic primary for mayor in 2023 between incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim and his challenger, John Gomes. Ganim was declared the winner after the absentee ballot votes put him ahead of Gomes.

A judge ordered a new primary after a video surfaced showing Geter-Pataky putting several ballots into an absentee ballot box in the city.

Ganim won the primary re-do, and went on to win the general election.

On Friday, Geter-Pataky was charged with 42 counts of possession of ballots and envelopes restricted, two counts of fraudulent voting, 22 counts of misrepresenting eligibility requirements for voting by absentee ballot, 17 counts of being present when an absentee ballot applicant executes an absentee ballot, and nine counts of conspiracy to commit possession of ballots and envelopes restricted.

Castillo was charged with five counts of misrepresenting eligibility requirements for voting by absentee ballot, five counts of being present when an absentee ballot applicant executes an absentee ballot, and eight counts of possession of ballots and envelopes restricted.

Castillo's attorney denied any wrongdoing by his client.

"I think at this early stage I can say they’re only related as to what happened during the 2023 Bridgeport mayoral cycle. If they’re claiming some sort of conspiracy, that they worked together, it's too early to tell," Frank Riccio II said.

Periera was charged with 20 counts of misrepresenting eligibility requirements for voting by absentee ballot, four counts of being present when an absentee ballot applicant executes an absentee ballot, five counts of possession of ballots and envelopes restricted, second-degree forgery, and disorderly conduct.

Periera was defiant after her arrest on Friday.

"I'm gonna win. I've defeated the Bridgeport PD four times, zero convictions, and I'm going to win this too," she said.

Melendez was charged with six counts of misrepresenting eligibility requirements for voting by absentee ballot.

Joyce was charged with four counts of misrepresenting eligibility requirements for voting by absentee ballot, four counts of possession of ballots and envelopes restricted, and fraudulent voting.

All were released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to appear in court on March 6.