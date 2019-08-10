5-Year-Old Kidney Recipient From NYC Meets Donor's Family

A little boy from the Bronx is getting a second chance thanks to a life-saving kidney donor. Five-year-old Noah spent much time at the hospital since he was born, but now he is healthy and got the chance to meet his donor's family.

A 5-year-old boy from the Bronx who received a life-saving kidney transplant got a chance to meet his kidney donor's family this week.

Noah Chico was born with a kidney disease and desperately needed a transplant.

After years of waiting and treatment at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx, Noah and his family finally found a match — Mary Sinanan’s son Adam, who died when he was just 27 years old.

Two years after the transplant, Noah and his mom wanted to meet the Sinanans to thank them. This week, the two got to meet them for the very first time.

At the hospital, Sinanan showed Noah pictures of her son, who donated five organs to patients in need. This is the first recipient her family has met.

“God only knows if he’d be here if it wasn’t for [Sinanan] making that decision,” Noah’s mother, Crystal Chico, told News 4.

“And I thank you. Thank you so much,” she said to Sinanan. “You changed my son’s life.”

Crystal said her son is “doing great now.”

“He’s doing awesome, running around playing. He gets to go to school. He’s not stuck at home anymore,” she said. “He goes in the pool now. He does a lot of activities.”

Sinanan, meanwhile, told News 4 meeting Noah felt like she’d gained a family member.

“I’m so happy to have met him,” she said.