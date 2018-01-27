5-Year-Old Found Alone in Rat-Infested Apartment of Filth: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

5-Year-Old Found Alone in Rat-Infested Apartment of Filth: NYPD

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    A 5-year-old child was found alone in an apartment that was infested with bugs and rats, police say.

    A 5-year-old boy was found home alone in an apartment that was infested with bugs and rats, police said. 

    The child was discovered Friday by a Fed Ex worker delivering packages in the building on Kingsbridge Avenue in the Bronx, the NYPD said. 

    The delivery man flagged down a police officer outside. Police then broke down the door and found the child home alone, the NYPD said. 

    There was no food in the home, police said. 

    Both of the child's parents, an MTA worker and a hospital employee, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. 

    The father told police that the child was home sick from school, the NYPD said. 

    The couple's three other children, one of whom is a teenager with special needs, were taken into custody by the city, police said. 

