The 5-year-old was stabbed early Sunday in the Bronx. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A 5-year-old boy is being treated for stab wounds to the back after a random overnight attack in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

The NYPD responded to the E. 180th Street incident just after 1 a.m.

The boy was transported to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said a person was in custody in the attack as of Sunday morning, though charges were still pending.

There was no clear relationship between the attacker and the victim.