Man in Just Socks, Underwear Found Dead at NYC Park: Police

What to Know A 13-year-old girl was among several people charged with murder in the death of a man who was found in a Queens park, police say

Four people were charged with second-degree murder, a fifth person faces only a weapons charge

The body of Ian Cruz was found Dec. 16 at Bayswater Point State Park, wearing only socks and underwear

A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were among five people charged Saturday in the death of a man found in a Queens park, police said.

Ian Cruz, 23, lived about a mile from Bayswater Point State Park, where his body was found Dec. 16, the NYPD said.

Police said four people were charged with second-degree murder in his death and criminal possession of a weapon. A fifth was charged only with criminal possession of a weapon.

A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, whose names weren't released, were charged with murder.

Also charged with murder were Carlos Guerra, 18, of Queens, and Yonathan Sanchez, 22, of Queens.

Elmer Guttierez, 18, of Queens, faces only the weapons charge.

All three men live at the same address in Far Rockaway, police said.

Cruz's body was found wearing only socks and underwear, police said. He had trauma to his head and body.

Further details on the suspects alleged involvement and the circumstances of Cruz's death weren't immediately clear.

The cause and manner of Cruz's death haven't been released.