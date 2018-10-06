What to Know Five passengers were left with minor injuries after an NJ Transit bus collided with a car before fleeing the scene

Five passengers were left with minor injuries after an NJ Transit bus collided with a car that then fled the scene, police said.

The bus collided with a burgundy Hyundai near the intersection of Broadway and Lincoln Avenue in Newark around 11 a.m. Saturday, Newark police said.

Five of the 12 people on board were injured, but none of the injuries were serious, police said.

The Hyundai driver fled the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.