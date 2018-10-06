5 Suffer Minor Injuries After Car Collides With NJ Transit Bus, Flees the Scene: Police - NBC New York
5 Suffer Minor Injuries After Car Collides With NJ Transit Bus, Flees the Scene: Police

The bus collided with a Hyundai in Newark on Saturday, police said

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Five passengers were left with minor injuries after an NJ Transit bus collided with a car before fleeing the scene

    • The bus collided with a burgundy Hyundai in Newark Saturday morning, police said

    • Five of the 12 people on board were injured, but none of the injuries were serious, police said

    Five passengers were left with minor injuries after an NJ Transit bus collided with a car that then fled the scene, police said.

    The bus collided with a burgundy Hyundai near the intersection of Broadway and Lincoln Avenue in Newark around 11 a.m. Saturday, Newark police said.

    Five of the 12 people on board were injured, but none of the injuries were serious, police said.

    The Hyundai driver fled the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

