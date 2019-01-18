'If You Run or Scream I'll Shoot You': 5 Teens Wanted in Menacing NYC Robbery Spree - NBC New York
'If You Run or Scream I'll Shoot You': 5 Teens Wanted in Menacing NYC Robbery Spree

By Sarah Kolodny

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • 5 teens, aged 15-17 years old, are wanted in a string of violent robberies in Brooklyn

    • All of the attacks were on Pitkin Avenue near different intersections; all were either in the late morning or early afternoon

    • Police released surveillance images of the suspects; anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Authorities are looking for five teenagers in connection with three violent robberies in Brooklyn over the last month, including one where they told a 14-year-old victim they'd shoot him if he made a sound, police said Friday.

    No one has been hurt in the attacks, though each one carried the threat of violence. The most recent robbery was Jan. 11, in the middle of the afternoon, near Doscher Street and Pitkin Avenue. That was the case involving the 14-year-old victim. The suspects made off with his Yeezy 500 sneakers.

    The day before, cops say four of the five suspects walked up to a 16-year-old boy around the same time of day, near Pitkin Avenue and Pine Street. One threatened to poke him with a knife, then the suspects punched and kicked the boy before stealing his baseball cap, AirPods, chain and iPhone. 

    The first robbery in the spree was Dec. 17, again on Pitkin Avenue, this time near Euclid Avenue. In that case, one of the suspects walked up to a 22-year-old victim shortly before noon, showed a weapon and ordered him to hand over his phone. The victim complied and the suspect ran off. 

    Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

