Five people are dead after four vehicles collided in a fiery, head-on crash involving an oil truck on Long Island Wednesday morning, police said. Greg Cergol reports.

What to Know Five people were killed when three cars and a truck collided on Long Island

Four of the victims were in one car, which burst into flames during the crash; their identities have not been released

Police said one of the sedans was stolen; a person in that car was also killed

A mother, her adult son and daughter and a female friend of the son have been identified as four of the five people killed when four vehicles collided in a fiery crash involving an oil truck and a stolen car on Long Island, authorities said Thursday.

Their names have not been released. Police say the bodies are so badly burned that it may take time to report their identities.

The driver of the stolen car caused the violent crash on Route 25 in Ridge Wednesday morning, which completely destroyed two sedans and heavily damaged a third sedan and an oil truck, according to Suffolk County police.

The driver of the stolen car, 23-year-old Jamel Turner was injured, according to police. His passenger, 19-year-old Lonidell Skinner, died -- the fifth fatality in the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if the theft of the car played a role in the crash; police said they don't believe the vehicle was being pursued at the time.

A person in a third sedan was not injured, police said, while the driver of the oil truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene shows firefighters hosing down the smoking, charred wreckage of a car as police investigate on a road littered with auto parts and debris.