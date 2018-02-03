Drunk Driver Causes 5-Car Crash in NYC, Killing 1: Police

A drunk driver in a Jeep caused a crash early Saturday in the Bronx that killed one person and injured another, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

A drunk driver caused a chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles early Saturday that killed a man and injured a woman, police said.

The collision began when a black Jeep, driven by a 54-year-old man, T-boned a Nissan Altima on Burke Avenue in the Bronx shortly before 3 a.m., the NYPD said.

The Altima spun out of control and hit another car, police said. The driver of the Altima, a 31-year-old man, was killed, police said. His passenger was injured but is expected to survive.

The Jeep continued to hit two parked cars, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Einstein Hospital and charged with driving under the influence, police said.



