2 Hurt As 5-Alarm Fire Tears Through Brooklyn Apartment Building: FDNY - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

2 Hurt As 5-Alarm Fire Tears Through Brooklyn Apartment Building: FDNY

Footage from the scene showed dark smoke billowing into the air

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Hurt As 5-Alarm Fire Tears Through Brooklyn Apartment Building: FDNY
    FDNY

    What to Know

    • Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a fire tore through a building in Brooklyn, the FDNY said

    • The fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building at the corner of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park

    • Footage from the scene showed dark smoke billowing into the air

    Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a fire tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn, the FDNY said. 

    The fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building at the corner of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to the department. 

    Footage from the scene showed dark smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were still working to put the blaze out around 6 p.m. 

    The city's official emergency management system is advising people to avoid the area.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us