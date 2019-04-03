What to Know Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a fire tore through a building in Brooklyn, the FDNY said

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building at the corner of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park

Footage from the scene showed dark smoke billowing into the air

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a fire tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of a building at the corner of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to the department.

Footage from the scene showed dark smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were still working to put the blaze out around 6 p.m.

The city's official emergency management system is advising people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.