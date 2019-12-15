MacArthur Airport

$5.4 Million in Federal Funds to MacArthur Airport

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: A view of luggage on the runway at Long Island MacArthur Islip airport photographed on November 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • MacArthur Airport will get infrastructure renovations that will extend the facility's operational life
  • The renovations will be financed by an infusion of $5.4 million in federal funds
  • Officials in Islip, New York, announced the funding last week

MacArthur Airport will get infrastructure renovations that will extend the facility's operational life, thanks to an infusion of $5.4 million in federal funds.

Newsday reported the money is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

Officials in Islip, New York, announced the funding last week, and recognized Democratic New York Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for their efforts in getting the money.

The airport, about 50 miles east of Manhattan, primarily serves the residents of Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

American, Frontier and Southwest airlines have flights coming in and out of the airport.

