4th NYC Death Linked to Last Week's Heat, Medical Examiner Says

The New York City Medical Examiner has linked a fourth death to the most recent hot weather that gripped the tri-state.

No information about the victim's name, age or exact location were released Saturday. In at least one of the other three cases, the person who died also suffered from serious underlying health conditions.

The first heat-related death was reported on July 24, the final day of the brutal nearly week-long heat wave. That individual suffered from heart disease and pulmonary emphysema, the city medical examiner's office said at the time.

The NY Post reported that the fourth confirmed death occurred in a private dwelling.

Throughout the heat wave, temperatures soared well above 90, hitting the mid to upper 90s over the weekend. And partnered with stifling humidity for most of the days, it was a borderline insufferable week for the city and tri-state.

With another heat wave potentially coming during the first days of August, public officials have urged caution during the hot weather and to look out for symptoms of heat-related illness to stay safe. Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Hot, dry, red skin

A rapid pulse

Rapid and shallow breathing

A body temperature higher than 105°

Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.

Learn more and find cooling center locations here.

News 4's Adam Harding reports.