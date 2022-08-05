4th Man Arrested in Manhattan Recording Studio Murders; Police Still Have No Motives

A fourth man has been arrested and charged with murder in a strange double homicide at a Manhattan recording studio earlier this year, authorities say.

Tashawn Sullivan, of Newark, was arrested Thursday in the in the May 5 shooting that killed 34-year-old Kamir King and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt. Sullivan is the fourth person, and third from New Jersey, to face a murder charge in the alleged killing.

Attorney information for Sullivan was not immedaitely available.

His arrest comes one week after a Staten Island man, 18-year-old Justin Rodriguez, was the third person to be charged with murder in slaying. Daniel Williams, 21, and Kabal Reyes, 24, were arrested earlier in July. Both of those men also face murder charges, and both are from New Jersey as well.

The connection between the New Jersey men and the victims wasn't immediately made clear. No motive has been shared, either.

Dillahunt lived in Roselle, the same town Williams is from. King was from Manhattan.

Surveillance video from the May 5 shooting showed the wild scene after bullets flew, with four people sprinting away from the West 37th Street studio and head toward Eighth Avenue, and Dillahunt right behind them after he was shot in the torso.

Dillahunt was found in front of the building, after collapsing on the sidewalk.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Cops had said a handgun was found on Dillahunt. While cops were tending to him, others went inside the three-story walk-up and found King shot in the head.

He was also pronounced dead at a hospital. It wasn't clear if either he or King was targeted.

An investigation is ongoing.