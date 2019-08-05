4th Person Drowns in Queens Beach Waters in a Month

A 15-year-old boy went missing in Rockaway Beach waters after going out for a swim with his friends.

A teenager presumably drowned in Queens on Sunday after going out for a swim with friends at the beach. His death marks the 4th fatality in one month off the shores of beaches in the borough.

Friends of the 15-year-old victim, who officials have not yet released the identity, screamed for help after the teen was spotted fighting to stay above the water in Jamaica Bay.

"He was struggling. He had one hand out, He was trying to get us to help him but he was going to far out," said Andre Williams, the victim's friend who says he almost drowned as well.

Witnesses attempted to help the boy but the waves were too strong, according to Sherrell Footman, the mother of one of the teens.

Important Tips for Staying Safe While Swimming

As the deaths of two people, one a teen off Rockaway Beach and the other a boy at a NJ waterpark, have made all too poignant, safety while in the water is paramount for swimmers and parents. NBC 4 New York's Lynda Baquero reports. (Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019)

She said an adult tried to grab on the drowning teen but the water "was too rough, the wave got so heavy, powerful out there, that he had to let him go."

FDNY and divers searched the waters for two hours but there were no signs on the child. They're expected to resume their search Monday morning.

"I feel like it's my fault because if I never asked him to go, then he wouldn't have and he wouldn't have died," Williams said.

Just last week, an 18-year-old man died in Rockaway Beach waters when he went for a swim after dark and no lifeguards were on duty. A 14-year-old boy was safely rescued in the same incident.

And earlier last month, a couple from Queens died off Far Rockaway shoreline after the woman decided to teach her boyfriend how to swim.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of death for children under the age of 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Another Swimming Tragedy at the Rockaways

After an 18-year-old was found dead in the waters of Rockaway Beach, swimming after dark when no lifeguards were on duty, the NYPD is warning of the dangers of swimming at night. NBC 4 New York's Andrew Siff reports. (Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019)

NYPD has issued a warning for people to stay out of the waters when there are no lifeguards on duty.