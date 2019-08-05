4th Person Drowns in Queens Beach Waters in a Month

What to Know
A 15-year-old boy drowned in Rockaway Beach waters after going for a swim with friends on Sunday
His death marks the 4th fatality in one month off the shores of Queens beaches
Just last week, an 18-year-old man died in Rockaway Beach waters when he went for a swim after dark and no lifeguards were on duty
A teenager presumably drowned in Queens on Sunday after going out for a swim with friends at the beach. His death marks the 4th fatality in one month off the shores of beaches in the borough.
Friends of the 15-year-old victim, who officials have not yet released the identity, screamed for help after the teen was spotted fighting to stay above the water in Jamaica Bay.
"He was struggling. He had one hand out, He was trying to get us to help him but he was going to far out," said Andre Williams, the victim's friend who says he almost drowned as well.
Witnesses attempted to help the boy but the waves were too strong, according to Sherrell Footman, the mother of one of the teens.
She said an adult tried to grab on the drowning teen but the water "was too rough, the wave got so heavy, powerful out there, that he had to let him go."
FDNY and divers searched the waters for two hours but there were no signs on the child. They're expected to resume their search Monday morning.
"I feel like it's my fault because if I never asked him to go, then he wouldn't have and he wouldn't have died," Williams said.
Just last week, an 18-year-old man died in Rockaway Beach waters when he went for a swim after dark and no lifeguards were on duty. A 14-year-old boy was safely rescued in the same incident.
And earlier last month, a couple from Queens died off Far Rockaway shoreline after the woman decided to teach her boyfriend how to swim.
Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of death for children under the age of 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
NYPD has issued a warning for people to stay out of the waters when there are no lifeguards on duty.