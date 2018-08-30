A third driver on the B15 bus route has reported an unprovoked attack, days after police announced a search for a man who'd released pepper spray on two other buses. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Monday, Aug. 27, 2018)

What to Know A man hurled a rock at the window of a B15 bus in Brooklyn on Thursday, shattering the glass

The incident was the fourth unprovoked attack on a driver along that route in a week

On Monday, a man broke a bus window by banging on it with a can, and last week a man released pepper spray on two different buses

A man hurled a rock at the window of a bus in Brooklyn on Thursday — the fourth unprovoked attack on a driver along the MTA’s B15 route in a week, police said.

The man in his 20s threw the rock at the bus, which was traveling through East New York, just before 1 p.m., the NYPD said. The rock shattered a window, but no one was hurt.

The suspect, who was wearing a multicolored shirt and khaki pants, fled west on New Lots Avenue, police said.

The attack came three days after a man approached the driver’s side window of a B15 bus in Brooklyn, pulled out what appeared to be an aerosol spray can and started banging on the window with the can when the driver shut the window.

The man broke the window with the can before running away, officials said.

Last Thursday, meanwhile, a man released pepper spray on two different buses along that route, the Transport Workers Union Local 100 said.

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano called the person or persons carrying out the attempted attacks "a public safety menace on the loose," adding that they “must be apprehended immediately.”

Police said they haven’t yet been able to link the incidents.