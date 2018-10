Street Closures Monday for Columbus Day Parade

As police close streets for the Hispanic Columbus Day Parade, controversy surrounds the parades and statues of Christopher Columbus around New York City. Rana Novini reports. (Published Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017)

Thousands of people are expected to gather along Fifth Avenue on Monday for the annual Columbus Day Parade.

According to the city Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the discretion of NYPD:

Formation

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous

60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Columbus Day Festival

The following streets will be closed Monday from 10 am to 6 pm for Columbus Day Festival as permitted by the Mayor’s Street Activity Permit Office (SAPO).

Whitehall Street between Stone Street and Water Street

Broadway between Morris Street and Stone Street

Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place

