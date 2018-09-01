There's a new plan to curb the violence at the J'Ouvert Festival. It draws thousands every year, a celebration of Caribbean culture, but has been marred by bloodshed and murder. Marc Santia reports.

The annual West Indian Day Parade, one of the most colorful festivals in the city, steps off Monday, and officials announced street closures ahead of the big show and the pre-dawn party that precedes it.

West Indian American Day Parade

The following streets will be closed Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the West Indian American Day Parade and Festival at the discretion of NYPD.

St. John's Place between Kingston Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Franklin Avenue between St. John's Place and President Street

President Street between Franklin Avenue and Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue between President Street and Lincoln Place

Classon Avenue between President Street and Eastern Parkway

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St. Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

J’Ouvert Event

The following streets will be closed Monday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the J’Ouvert Event at the discretion of NYPD.

Formation:

Grand Army Plaza

Eastern Parkway between Washington Avenue and Plaza Street East

Route:

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza/East Drive and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Midwood Street

Dispersal

Nostrand Avenue between Midwood Street and Rutland Road

Miscellaneous

Empire Boulevard between McKeever Place and Bedford Avenue

Empire Boulevard between Bedford Avenue and Rogers Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Sterling Street and Lefferts Avenue

