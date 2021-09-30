47-Year-Old Woman Waiting for Subway Suffers Broken Nose in Rush-Hour Attack

Police are looking for a stranger who walked up to a 47-year-old woman waiting for a rush-hour subway in Queens and punched her multiple times in the face, leaving her with a broken nose but no explanation for the attack, authorities say.
The victim was in the mezzanine area of the Queens Plaza station just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for an E train, when she was beaten up, police said. The stranger who attacked her ran off. It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged.
The woman was taken to a hospital with multiple contusions to her face as well as the broken nose, officials said.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
