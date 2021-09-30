CRIME STOPPERS

47-Year-Old Woman Waiting for Subway Suffers Broken Nose in Rush-Hour Attack

The woman was taken to a hospital with multiple contusions to her face as well as the broken nose, officials said

subway attack suspect
Handout

Police are looking for a stranger who walked up to a 47-year-old woman waiting for a rush-hour subway in Queens and punched her multiple times in the face, leaving her with a broken nose but no explanation for the attack, authorities say.

The victim was in the mezzanine area of the Queens Plaza station just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for an E train, when she was beaten up, police said. The stranger who attacked her ran off. It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The woman was taken to a hospital with multiple contusions to her face as well as the broken nose, officials said.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSQueensAssaultsubway crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us