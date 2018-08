The Princeton Review has released its annual list of the Best 384 colleges in the United States and 46 of them can be found in New York. The list is compiled based on a survey of 138,000 students at top colleges across the country who rate their schools in categories such as academics, campus life and school pride. The Princeton Review then ranks the schools based on categories like 'Great Financial Aid,' 'Best Career Services' and 'Most Beautiful Campus.'

According to the study, The Unites States Military Academy is the best college in the country in the 'Most Accessible Professor' category, while Syracuse took the title for 'Students Pack the Stadiums.' Check out which other New York schools made the top college list below.