45-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in NYC: Police

What to Know A 45-year-old man died after he was stabbed in the torso, the NYPD said

Police found the man at a building in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx after receiving a 911 call

No one has been arrested in connection with his death

A 45-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in the torso, the NYPD said.

Police responding to a 911 call around 12:47 a.m. on Sunday found the man at 54 E. 176th St., in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, with a stab wound to his torso.

The man was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with his death. An investigation is ongoing.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name.