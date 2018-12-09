45-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in NYC: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

45-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in NYC: Police

Police found the man at a building in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Safety Tips for Winter Weekend Warriors
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A 45-year-old man died after he was stabbed in the torso, the NYPD said

    • Police found the man at a building in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx after receiving a 911 call

    • No one has been arrested in connection with his death

    A 45-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in the torso, the NYPD said.

    Police responding to a 911 call around 12:47 a.m. on Sunday found the man at 54 E. 176th St., in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, with a stab wound to his torso.

    The man was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    No one has been arrested in connection with his death. An investigation is ongoing.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us