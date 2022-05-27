44-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death in NJ Home

A 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death after police responded to a call about a homicide at a New Jersey home, authorities said Friday.

Cops answering the 911 call at the Westervelt Place home in Lodi around 9:30 p.m. Thursday found the victim with multiple stab wounds, according to Bergen County prosecutors. A 49-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

Charges are pending against him, though no details on the circumstances of the killing or his alleged involvement were immediately available.

The relationship between him and the victim also wasn't known. Her identity has not been released.

A formal statement is expected to come later Friday, officials said.