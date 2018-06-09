A 44-year-old man died and two others were injured after a fire broke out on the second floor of a Bronx building, officials said.

Police and firefighters responded to 2216 Adams Place, in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a fire on the building’s second floor, authorities said.

A 44-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were all discovered at the scene, the NYPD said.

The 44-year-old suffered severe burns and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The two 50-year-olds were taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were in stable condition, according to police.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the NYPD said. Police haven't yet released the name of the man who died.



